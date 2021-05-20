China State Council: Will strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand

“China will strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand,” Reuters reported, citing comments from the country’s State Council, as they intervene in the commodities market after the crypto crackdown.
Key quotes
To curb "unreasonable" increases in prices."
"Prevent them being passed on to consumers."
"Cabinet urged coal producers to boost output."
"Will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities and reinforce inspections on both the spot and futures markets."
"Will crackdown on malicious trading and investigate behavior that bids up prices."
Market reaction
In reaction to the Chinese intervention, all commodities are back in the red zone, with Comex Copper down 0.60% to $4.55, Gold drops to near $1870 while Silver sheds 1% to $27.75, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, not to forget snapping a four-day winning streak, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month.
Do developing economies have an external debt problem?
In the second report of a two-part series, we analyze which advanced economies would be most at risk if a series of external debt crises were to sweep through the developing world.