China State Council issues statement on plan to boost consumption - Xinhua

Amid protracted US-China trade war, the Chinese State Council, on Tuesday, issued a statement on a plan to boost the consumption, as the economy continues to battle a slowdown, as cited by Xinhua.

No further detail has been provided on the same.

The risk sentiment sours in Europe, as indicated by the extension of the losses in Treasury yields and US equity futures. Meanwhile, USD/JPY sticks to lows near 105.60 levels.