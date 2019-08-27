China’s ForeignMin: Not heard of telephone call between the US and China on trade

China’s Foreign Ministry is out with a statement on the recent US-China trade spat, with the key headlines found below.

Not heard of telephone call between the US and China on trade. Hopes US can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.

Risk-off trades are back in vogue, as the doubts over the US-China reconciliation on trade continue to underscore the trade war fears. The European equities are on the back foot in the opening trades, S&P 500 futures are down -0.45% while the Treasury yields are losing 1 to 1.80% across the curve. Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair holds the lower ground near 105.60 region.