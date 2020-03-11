Reuters reports that Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, up from 19 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,778. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,158 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 22 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the new deaths, including 19 fatalities in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Key notes

Mainland China reports 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 10 vs 19 on March 9.

Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus deaths on March 10 vs 17 on March 9.

Mainland China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 80,778 as of end-March 10.

Mainland China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 3,158 as of end-March 10.

China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 13 new cases on march 10 vs 17 on March 9.

China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 22 new deaths on March 10 vs 17 on March 9.

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei at 3,046 as of end-March 10.

Market implications

Markets are looking to a coordinated fiscal response conducted at national levels and progress from individual nations has started to help to calm financial markets. Wall Street rallied hard overnight with the DJIA adds around 1,163 points, or 4.9%, to end at 25,014. More on that here.