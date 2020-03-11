Reuters reports that Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday, up from 19 cases a day earlier.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,778. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,158 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 22 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the new deaths, including 19 fatalities in the provincial capital of Wuhan.
Key notes
- Mainland China reports 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 10 vs 19 on March 9.
- Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus deaths on March 10 vs 17 on March 9.
- Mainland China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases hits 80,778 as of end-March 10.
- Mainland China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 3,158 as of end-March 10.
- China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 13 new cases on march 10 vs 17 on March 9.
- China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 22 new deaths on March 10 vs 17 on March 9.
- Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei at 3,046 as of end-March 10.
Market implications
Markets are looking to a coordinated fiscal response conducted at national levels and progress from individual nations has started to help to calm financial markets. Wall Street rallied hard overnight with the DJIA adds around 1,163 points, or 4.9%, to end at 25,014. More on that here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pressured back below 105 handle as risk-off returns
With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases internationally, the risk-off sentiment sours in Asia, knocking off USD/JPY back towards 104.50, as the yen draws bids on a flight to safety amid losses in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.6500 as USD weakens alongside T-yields
AUD/USD looks to extend gains above 0.6500 as the US dollar weakens across the board in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as risk-aversion seeps back amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside China.
WTI: Escalates recovery moves to fill the gap below $41.20
While following a short-term rising trend line from Monday, WTI takes the bids to $35.70 during the Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark rises towards filling the week-start gap below $41.20.
Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows
The risk-on tone in markets saw the precious metals sector suffer. overnight although the price of gold is perky in Asia, +0.5% at the time of writing following a climb from the lows of $1,641 on Wall Street. Gold is trading at $1,657.57.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.