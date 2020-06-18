China, US agreed to continue engagement and communication – Xinhua

China’s state-run news agency reports on Thursday, the country’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Hawaii and articulated their positions and agreed this was a constructive dialogue.

Pompeo, stressed need for full transparency, information sharing to combat covid-19 pandemic, prevent future outbreaks. Pompeo stressed important US interests, need for fully-reciprocal dealings between the wo nations. Pompeo stressed need for fully-reciprocal dealings between US, China across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions. China, US agree to take action to implement the consensus reached by their leaders. China, US agreed to continue engagement and communication.

The risk sentiment is recovering on the above headlines, with AUD/USD extending the bounce above 0.6850.

AUD/USD now trades at 0.6866, losing 0.25% on the day. The spot hit a low of 0.6838 on disappointing Australian jobs data.