CFTC Positioning Report: USD net longs remained on the rise

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on October 1st:
- USD net longs extended the uptrend and are now in levels last seen in late April 2017. Speculators’ optimism around the buck stayed firm for yet another week. Despite further rate cuts by the Fed remains in the pipeline, the dovish signals from other central banks and the generalized weakness in overseas economies appear to be lending support to the Greenback for the time being.
- Net longs in WTI receded to 4-week lows amidst a generalized weakness in the global manufacturing sector and its impact on the demand for crude oil. In addition, traders appear to have started to gauge the possibility of deeper output cuts by the OPEC should the prospects of oil demand worsen.
- GBP net shorts shrunk to the lowest level since mid-July on the back of renewed expectations of a Brexit deal before/around the October deadline.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leans lower amid weak German data, trade concerns
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot, falling toward 1.0950. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD drops below amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD has lost dropped below 1.23 amid Brexit uncertainty. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY: risk-off maintains risk skewed to the downside
Japanese Leading Economic Index fell to 91.7 in August. Trade war talks set to fail before starting, as China reluctant to offer a full deal. USD/JPY consolidating below 107.00, bearish on a break through 106.45.
Gold refreshes session lows, around $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.