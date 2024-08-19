The US Dollar (USD) net long positions have edged up for the first time in 4 weeks. The Euro (EUR) net long positions fell back after the surge the previous week. The Pound Sterling (GBP) net long positions have plunged for a third week in a row, and the Japanese Yen (JPY) net positions have pushed into positive ground for the first time since 2021, Rabobank’s Senior FX Strategist Jane Foley and Cross-Asset Macro Strategist Molly Schwartz notes.
JPY pushes into positive ground for the first time since 2021
“USD net long positions have edged up for the first time in 4 weeks, driven by an increase in long positions. Better US economic data have provided reassurance that the market was priced for too much easing from the Fed during its mini panic earlier this month. The market is now awaiting the appearance of Fed Chair Powell at the Jackson Hole event on Friday.”
“EUR net long positions fell back after the surge the previous week. The market continues to focus on the ECB policy signals but the single currency has largely shaken off budget pressures in various Eurozone countries this year. ECB Chief economist Lane is due to speak at Jackson Hole on Saturday.”
“GBP net long positions have plunged for a third week in a row, driven by a decrease in long positions as the market re-evaluates the post UK election surge. That said, GBP is still the only G10 currency to have outperformed the USD in the year to date. JPY net positions have pushed into positive ground for the first time since 2021, driven by a rise in long positions. This continues the improving trend that has been in place since early July.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
