CD Projekt Red Stock Price rises as gamers crave for Cyberpunk 2077 in a covid-locked down winter

- CD Projekt Red is rising for the second day in a row ahead of Cyberpunk 2077's release.
- Polish game developers Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński have been under immense pressure to release the game.
- The highly anticipated release, presented by Keanu Reeves and coming on top of Witcher 3 is a make or break moment.
Is the dystopian spell over for CD Red Projekt? There are tentative signs that the Polish videomaking firm's shares are set for a pre-Cyberpunk 2077 release rally.
Who owns CD Project Red? Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński, the makers of the successful Witcher 3 videogame – now a series on Netflix, are still cooking the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but its shares are already rising. WSE: CDR is up for the second day in a row. The firm's offices, in Warsaw and Wroclaw, have received threats amid the delay in the release of the game.
Gamers all over the world are eager to play a promising thriller while they are locked down due to COVID-19. Winter in the northern hemisphere has made waiting for the holiday season – or Black Friday – less relevant than it used to be.
What is the stock ticker for CD Project Red?
CD Projekt SA is traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange under WSE: CDR and the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077 has brought new interest to Polish bourse. While buying shares on stocks markets in central/eastern Europe is uncommon for US traders, some providers such as Scottrade – now part of TD Ameritrade – allow access to these shares.
WSE:CDR is changing hands at just under 345 PLN, up nearly 1.90 of 0.55% on the day. The stock is advancing in early November after struggling in October. CD Project SA shares gradually descended from the 400 PLN mark early last month.
Technical support awaits at 331 PLN, the closing level on October 20, while resistance above 400 is at the 52-week high of 462 PLN.
When was Cyberpunk 2077 announced?
Cyberpunk 2077 was announced back in May 2012 and a teaser trailer was released in January 2013. The latest release date for the action role-playing video game is December 10, 2020. CD Projekt Red plans to make it available ahead of a covid-clouded Christmas for various PlayStation consoles, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.
Microsoft has been rumored to be interested in acquiring CD Projekt SA, yet such an acquisition has never materialized.
Many fear that the US elections could result in civil unrest that would keep people at home. That could result in people staying at home and looking for new games such as Cyberpunk 2077 to play.
See 2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI extends the bounce to test $38 mark ahead of API data, US election
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has resumed the overnight rebound in the European session following the Asian consolidative mode, as the bulls return along with appetite for risk assets.