CD Projekt Red Stock Price rises as gamers crave for Cyberpunk 2077 in a covid-locked down winter

CD Projekt Red is rising for the second day in a row ahead of Cyberpunk 2077's release.

Polish game developers Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński have been under immense pressure to release the game.

The highly anticipated release, presented by Keanu Reeves and coming on top of Witcher 3 is a make or break moment.

Is the dystopian spell over for CD Red Projekt? There are tentative signs that the Polish videomaking firm's shares are set for a pre-Cyberpunk 2077 release rally.

Who owns CD Project Red? Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński, the makers of the successful Witcher 3 videogame – now a series on Netflix, are still cooking the release of Cyberpunk 2077, but its shares are already rising. WSE: CDR is up for the second day in a row. The firm's offices, in Warsaw and Wroclaw, have received threats amid the delay in the release of the game.

Gamers all over the world are eager to play a promising thriller while they are locked down due to COVID-19. Winter in the northern hemisphere has made waiting for the holiday season – or Black Friday – less relevant than it used to be.

What is the stock ticker for CD Project Red?

CD Projekt SA is traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange under WSE: CDR and the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077 has brought new interest to Polish bourse. While buying shares on stocks markets in central/eastern Europe is uncommon for US traders, some providers such as Scottrade – now part of TD Ameritrade – allow access to these shares.

WSE:CDR is changing hands at just under 345 PLN, up nearly 1.90 of 0.55% on the day. The stock is advancing in early November after struggling in October. CD Project SA shares gradually descended from the 400 PLN mark early last month.

Technical support awaits at 331 PLN, the closing level on October 20, while resistance above 400 is at the 52-week high of 462 PLN.

When was Cyberpunk 2077 announced?

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced back in May 2012 and a teaser trailer was released in January 2013. The latest release date for the action role-playing video game is December 10, 2020. CD Projekt Red plans to make it available ahead of a covid-clouded Christmas for various PlayStation consoles, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Microsoft has been rumored to be interested in acquiring CD Projekt SA, yet such an acquisition has never materialized.

Many fear that the US elections could result in civil unrest that would keep people at home. That could result in people staying at home and looking for new games such as Cyberpunk 2077 to play.

