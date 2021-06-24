CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV surges on production upgrades

- NYSE:CCIV gained 7.00% on Wednesday as the EV sector drove higher during the session.
- Lucid Motors provided a production update that was music to investors’ ears.
- Lucid now has over 10,000 reservations for its Air Sedan ahead of the company’s merger.
NYSE:CCIV has shown its strength over the past few sessions, as the SPAC stock continues to consolidate with higher highs and higher lows. On Tuesday, shares of CCIV surged by 7.00% and closed the day at $25.06. The stock continues to find support at its VWAP, and looks to be heading higher as anticipation grows for CCIV’s long awaited merger with Lucid Motors. While Lucid still has plenty of skeptics, it’s clear that when the bulls take the stock by the horns, the price will continue to climb higher.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
CEO Peter Rawlinson provided an official update late on Tuesday, as Lucid will be looking to raise further capital to expand its production capacity to grow from its current level of 34,000 vehicles per year to an estimated 53,000 by 2023. Lucid only has the single manufacturing plant right now in Arizona, but as more Lucid Air vehicles hit the roads and the Gravity SUV arrives in 2023, expect Lucid to expand its production facilities in the near future.
CCIV stock news
Rawlinson also confirmed that reservations for the Lucid Air have now climbed well over 10,000, with the company adding over 2,500 new orders since the merger was announced in February. While these numbers seem small in comparison to rivals like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), keep in mind that when Tesla initially released the flagship Model S, it only delivered about 2,500 vehicles compared to its early estimates of 5,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as the US dollar holds steady amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. German IFO Business Climate Index beats estimates with 101.8 in June. US data dump in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3950 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD remains supported above 1.3950, looking to test 1.4000 ahead of the BOE decision. The UK is receiving some positive signals from the EU on the 'sausage war'. Britain's delayed unlock and Delta covid variant fears probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE tilt. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
XAU/USD looks to retest $1794 if the rebound sustains
Gold catches a fresh bid but remains confined in a familiar range. US dollar remains broadly subdued amid a return of risk appetite. Firmer Treasury yields to limit the upside in gold price.
Bitcoin continues to lead pack as crypto market recovers
Bitcoin price looks ready to trigger a 15% rally after a minor retracement. Ethereum price seems to be forming a higher low, which could lead to a potential retest of $2,319.
US Durable Goods Orders May Preview: Is the consumer really absent?
The US economy is in the unusual position of anticipating excellent second quarter economic growth absent a sustained expansion in its largest single component, consumer spending.