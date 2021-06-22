CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV continues to slide alongside the EV Sector

Lucid’s chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to move fast in anticipation of Lucid vehicles hitting the roads later this year . The electric vehicle industry leader announced its first ever AI Day event which will showcase some of Tesla’s upcoming technology, as well as double as a recruiting event to hire new talent into its organization. Lucid made headlines last week by releasing more details of its DreamDrive driver assistance platform, so Tesla’s much anticipated FSD or Full Self Driving technology should be highlighted at the AI Day event.

One of the issues with CCIV’s stock price rising so high is that it is still a SPAC, meaning a shell company that is eventually going to merge with Lucid Motors. If the SPAC stock rises too high, it balloons the valuation of the merged company when they hit the public market . Valuation concerns are important because once actual revenue and sales numbers are reported, the stock could plummet if the company has not met Wall Street expectations. Currently, Lucid Motors would be coming public with a $35 billion valuation this year, with only about 500 vehicle deliveries in 2021.

NYSE:CCIV fell for the third straight day on Monday as the stock once again seems to be making a habit of pulling back after climbing too high. Shares of CCIV declined by 1.88% to close the first trading day of the week at $22.96 . The stock now looks to find support at its key 15-day moving average price of $21.25, but if that breaks down, we could see CCIV slide back down even lower towards its PIPE price of $15.00.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.