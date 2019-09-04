Carney speech: Would vote to ease policy in event of no-deal Brexit

Below are some additional comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney as he continues to testify before the Treasury Committee as part of the BOE's inflation report hearings.

"It's tough to get direct read on market pricing of no-deal Brexit."

"Aware of external commentators, betting markets now show the probability of no-deal Brexit around 40%."

"Domestically generated inflation is pretty firm right now."

"On balance it’s more likely that I would vote to ease policy in event of no-deal Brexit than not."

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.85% on the day at 1.2188.