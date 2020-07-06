A White House (WH) reporter with Bloomberg news reports on Monday that Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau has reportedly declined an invitation to the WH this week.

Earlier, the US and Mexico had scheduled a trilateral meeting to discuss trade under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). However, there was no confirmation from the Canadian side.

Meanwhile, the White House weekly schedule said that only Mexico's President is likely to arrive, per Bloomberg.

USD/CAD trades flat

The Canadian dollar fails to benefit from the risk-on market profile amid the above news and oil-price weakness. Broad US dollar selling weighs on the spot.

At the press time, USD/CAD trades almost unchanged at daily lows of 1.3540.