Canadian PM Trudeau announces enhanced cooperation with the US

After his visit to the US, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau’s office conveyed the details of the meeting with the US President Donald Trump.

The statement said that the Canadian PM committed closer collaboration on a number of priorities including a promise to become a stable and reliable source of uranium to the US.

Both the leaders discussed various issues ranging from North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to Canada’s detained citizens in China, not to forget the US tussle with Iran.

The statement further mentioned that Canadian PM Trudeau and the US President Trump announced their intention to implement the new preclearance agreement this summer, which will make it possible to extend preclearance for travelers at land, rail, and marine facilities in both countries, as well as at additional airports, and will enable the preclearance of cargo.