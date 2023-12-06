Canadian Dollar loses momentum after BoC holds rates at 5%, keeps Loonie pinned

Share:

The Canadian Dollar fell back once more on Wednesday, losing further ground.

The BoC held rates at 5% as the markets broadly expected.

The CAD gave up the day's early gains on the USD, remains down for the week.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) saw minor gains on Wednesday, but struggled to make headway after the Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to hold its benchmark interest rate at 5%, in-line with market expectations. The CAD saw a brief step up against most of the major currency blocs before slipping back into a mixed bag.

The Canadian Dollar has given up all of the day's gains and is now down three-quarters of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) for the week.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) held rates steady for the third straight meeting in a row, leaving enough hawkish wiggle room on the table to warn that further rate hikes would follow if inflation risks increase.

The Canadian Dollar is on the move against the US Dollar, looking to recover ground after getting pushed lower against the Greenback in the early week run-up to the BoC’s rate call.

The BoC held its benchmark rate at 5% just as markets expected.

The Canadian central bank also cooled its hawkish rhetoric, paring back statements about inflation risks and keeping the focus on easing price pressures.

The BoC left some hawkish statements on the table, reiterating that rates can and will go higher if inflationary pressure returns.

BoC Statement: “Governing Council wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation, and continues to focus on the balance between demand and supply in the economy, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behaviour.”

US ADP Employment Change figures missed the mark on Wednesday, introducing some jitters into USD-based currency pairs.

The US ADP Employment Change for November showed 103K new jobs added to the US economy, below the forecasted upswing to 130K and falling back from October’s 106K (revised down from 113K).

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week of November 24 will be the notable data release on Thursday before markets round the corner into Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Canadian Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies this week. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 1.13% 1.21% 0.76% 1.99% 0.65% 1.26% 0.80% EUR -1.16% 0.09% -0.37% 0.88% -0.50% 0.15% -0.33% GBP -1.24% -0.06% -0.44% 0.80% -0.55% 0.05% -0.40% CAD -0.77% 0.37% 0.46% 1.24% -0.13% 0.51% 0.04% AUD -2.03% -0.89% -0.80% -1.26% -1.39% -0.73% -1.22% JPY -0.69% 0.51% 0.74% 0.13% 1.37% 0.64% 0.15% NZD -1.28% -0.14% -0.06% -0.50% 0.74% -0.62% -0.50% CHF -0.82% 0.34% 0.42% -0.03% 1.20% -0.15% 0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis:

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) clipped into marginal gains on Wednesday, only losing ground against the Aussie (AUD) and the Kiwi (NZD) for the mid-week market session before falling back through the American market session. The CAD gained around a tenth of a percent against the US Dollar (US) before retreating back into new lows on the day, dragging the USD/CAD back towards the 1.3600 handle.

The USD/CAD gained ground in the early week, taking the pair from opening bids near 1.3495 directly into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below the 1.3600 handle.

The Canadian Dollar is in the green for the week against everything except the safe havens. Despite the Loonie’s bid on Wednesday, the USD/CAD still remains down around half a percent from Monday’s opening bids.

