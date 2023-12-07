Canadian Dollar weakens across the board on Thursday as US NFP looms ahead

Share:

The Canadian Dollar is lower on the day against most of its peers.

Crude Oil prices appear to have found a floor for now, easing downside CAD pressure.

Friday’s US NFP remains the key closer for the trading week.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to pare back recent gains, shedding weight or flattening against all of its major currency peers, losing ground across almost the entire FX major currency board, seeing a meager one-half of one percent gain against the Swiss Franc (CHF), which takes pride of place as the biggest loser of the major currencies on Thursday.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) held interest rates steady at 5% on Wednesday, in-line with market expectations and bolstering the Canadian Dollar on the day. Now that investors have had time to chew on the BoC’s statement, it seems the Canadian central bank wasn’t as hawkish as it initially appeared.

The Canadian Dollar is paring back gains on Thursday as investors readjust their CAD exposure heading into another bumper US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print to close out the trading week on Friday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar softer as markets focus on US NFP ahead

Thin data on the docket for Thursday as markets get a breather before Friday’s NFP print.

Canadian Building Permits recovered less than markets were hoping for in October, rebounding 2.3% versus the forecast of 2.9%.

September Building Permits declined -8.1% after getting revised down from -6.5%.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 1 slightly beat expectations, helping to bolster equities and risk appetite in general, limiting CAD losses.

US Initial Jobless Claims saw 220K new jobless benefits seekers last week, slightly less than the forecasted 222K and coming in just under the 4-week average of 220.75K.

Crude Oil markets have flattened on Thursday but remain steeply off of recent bids, providing little support for the Canadian Dollar.

Markets to focus on Friday’s upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, expected to climb from October’s 150K to 180K MoM.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.19% 0.08% -0.71% -2.06% -0.45% 0.12% EUR 0.25% 0.03% 0.32% -0.48% -1.81% -0.19% 0.37% GBP 0.20% -0.04% 0.28% -0.52% -1.85% -0.24% 0.33% CAD -0.08% -0.31% -0.28% -0.80% -2.14% -0.52% 0.06% AUD 0.74% 0.48% 0.51% 0.80% -1.32% 0.29% 0.82% JPY 2.02% 1.80% 1.83% 2.09% 1.30% 1.63% 2.15% NZD 0.45% 0.20% 0.24% 0.51% -0.29% -1.62% 0.53% CHF -0.13% -0.38% -0.33% -0.05% -0.84% -2.19% -0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar sees downside on Thursday, USD/CAD testing 1.3600

The USD/CAD pushed back into the 1.3600 handle during Thursday trading, and the pair is running into some resistance in the bids at the technical level. A rebound in the Loonie looks unlikely with intraday action finding support from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3570.

On the daily candlesticks, the USD/CAD is being pushed higher following a rejection from the 200-day SMA just above the 1.3500 handle. Near-term action sees the 50-day SMA testing 1.3700, which could draw bids higher.

A sustained bearish rejection from 1.3600 will see downside momentum gather for a run back down to 1.3500, where sellers will want to regather efforts for an attempt at breaking through the week’s low near 1.3480.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart