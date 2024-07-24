Canadian Dollar roils after BoC delivers a rate cut but revises growth forecast lower

The Canadian Dollar struggles to hold flat against the Greenback after initial slide.

Canada is headed for an uncertain growth patch as forecasts get revised lower.

Mixed US PMIs also complicate the picture as the rest of the week looms large.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) briefly slipped to a 14-week low against the Greenback after the Bank of Canada (BoC) cut rates by another 25 basis points, as markets broadly expected. Further downside revisions to the BoC’s Canadian growth forecasts hobbled the Canadian Dollar, and the USD/CAD pair is posed for a second straight week of gains.

Canada has delivered another rate cut, in-line with the BoC’s own promises of “a series of cuts” in the second half of 2024, but CAD traders are having a difficult time shrugging off steep downside adjustments to Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecasts as well as a sharp Q1 revision. On the US side of things, US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures came in mixed, with Manufacturing activity contracting and Services unexpectedly expanding to its highest level since April of 2022. Key US data will continue through the week, with US GDP on the docket for Thursday and US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation slated for Friday.

Daily digest market movers: BoC delivers expected cut, but revises growth forecasts lower

As markets broadly expected, the BoC cut benchmark rates by a quarter-point to 4.5%.

What surprised CAD traders was a steep downside revision in the BoC’s growth forecasts, which now expects 2024 GDP to grow by 1.2% for the year compared to April’s forecast 1.5%, an already-low figure.

The BoC also sees 2024’s first-quarter growth at just 1.7% on an annualized basis, far lower than the previous forecast of 2.8%.

BoC's Governor Macklem: Monetary policy is still restrictive

US PMIs came in fiercely mixed, with Manufacturing PMI figures sinking into contraction territory while Services PMI activity surged to a 26-month high.

Read more: US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI slumps to 49.5

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% -0.13% -1.34% 0.00% 0.25% 0.21% -0.80% EUR -0.03% -0.17% -1.40% -0.01% 0.23% 0.22% -0.85% GBP 0.13% 0.17% -1.23% 0.13% 0.39% 0.36% -0.69% JPY 1.34% 1.40% 1.23% 1.40% 1.63% 1.59% 0.55% CAD -0.01% 0.01% -0.13% -1.40% 0.25% 0.23% -0.82% AUD -0.25% -0.23% -0.39% -1.63% -0.25% -0.03% -1.04% NZD -0.21% -0.22% -0.36% -1.59% -0.23% 0.03% -1.04% CHF 0.80% 0.85% 0.69% -0.55% 0.82% 1.04% 1.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Technical analysis: CAD wobbles but so far holds steady against Greenback

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is a mixed bag on Wednesday, finding scant gains against the Antipodeans while falling back against the still-recovering Japanese Yen. Chart churn on economic data releases has also left the CAD swimming in circles against the Greenback. The CAD gained around one-fifth of one percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), but shed one-and-one-half percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

USD/CAD briefly rose to a 14-week high on Wednesday, crossing over the 1.3800 handle before settling back into the day’s opening range. Intraday price action is still holding north of 1.3780, but momentum is leaning increasingly in favor of Greenback buyers.

Daily candlesticks are buried in the middle of a heavy supply zone priced in above 1.3750, and a bearish turnaround from here could send USD/CAD tumbling backto the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3609.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart