The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, yet with weaker bullish momentum. Strong US macroeconomic data and hawkish comments from New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams have provided some support to the USD.

US Initial Jobless Claims remained steady at relatively low levels last week. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey posted its best reading in a year, adding to the evidence of the strong US economic momentum.



Furthermore, US Existing Home Sales declined in March although their median price jumped 4.8% over the last twelve months, suggesting an inflationary contribution to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In this context, Fed’s Williams has reiterated the idea that there is no urgency to rate cuts, putting the brakes on Canadian Dollar’s appreciation.

Daily digest market movers: USD/CAD finds support on back of strong US data

Bets for a Fed rate cut in July have dropped to 37% from 50% at the beginning of the week. Investors are now pricing in 40 bps of cuts in 2024, down from 150 bps in January.