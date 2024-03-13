Canadian Dollar recovers ground on Wednesday, markets await US PPE and Retail Sales

Share:

Canadian Dollar pulls back to even against US Dollar midweek.

Canada brings little data of note to the table.

US PPE, Retail Sales on offer for Thursday.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found some room on the upside at the midweek inflection point as investors await Thursday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures. The CAD continues to wrestle with the US Dollar (USD), but the Canadian Dollar is on pace to be one of the strongest performers this week as the only major currency entirely in the green.

Go figure! Canada’s high-performance week comes when there’s no meaningful Canadian data on offer. Canadian Manufacturing Sales for January, slated for Thursday, are expected to recover to 0.4% from the previous -0.7%. Canadian Housing Starts come on Friday, expected to tick up slightly to 230K from 223.6K. Neither print is expected to draw much attention, if any.

After Thursday’s US PPE and Retail Sales, Friday will wrap things up with another round of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Expectation prints for March. UoM Consumer Sentiment is forecast to hold steady at 76.9, while UoM Consumer Inflation Expectations last showed US consumers expected annual inflation to land somewhere around 2.9%.

Canadian Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies this week. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.03% 0.44% -0.12% 0.00% 0.65% 0.30% 0.01% EUR 0.02% 0.46% -0.11% 0.02% 0.67% 0.33% 0.04% GBP -0.44% -0.46% -0.57% -0.45% 0.22% -0.13% -0.42% CAD 0.13% 0.10% 0.55% 0.12% 0.75% 0.42% 0.14% AUD 0.01% -0.01% 0.42% -0.14% 0.66% 0.34% 0.01% JPY -0.65% -0.68% 0.04% -0.77% -0.68% -0.32% -0.64% NZD -0.30% -0.33% 0.13% -0.44% -0.31% 0.34% -0.29% CHF -0.05% -0.04% 0.41% -0.14% -0.04% 0.62% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote). Technical analysis: USD/CAD stuck into week’s lows as Canadian Dollar fights back The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is moderately higher on Wednesday, finding gains against the majority of its major currency peers. The CAD is in the red against the Australian Dollar (AUD) in the midweek trading session, but within a scant tenth of a percent of the day’s opening bids. Meanwhile, the CAD has gained nearly a quarter of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and is up around a sixth of a percent against both the US Dollar and the Pound Sterling (GBP). USD/CAD slipped back into the week’s low bids as the Canadian Dollar found firmer footing, setting a new low for the week near 1.3460. The pair is still on the high side of last week’s swoon into 1.3420, and near-term price action has a technical ceiling priced in at the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3520. Daily candles continue to get hung up on the pair’s 200-day SMA at 1.3478, and directional momentum remains limited despite a recent pattern of higher highs. A supply zone is priced in just above the 1.3400 handle.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart