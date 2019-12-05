Canadian Dollar Price News and Forecast: USD/CAD slides to 1-month lows

USD/CAD slides 1-month lows, around 1.3180 region

The USD/CAD pair added to the previous session's post-BoC losses and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 1.3180-75 region in the last hour.

The pair extended this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by a six-month-old descending trend-line and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday. Read more…

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3187 Today Daily Change -0.0008 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 1.3195 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3259 Daily SMA50 1.3219 Daily SMA100 1.3226 Daily SMA200 1.328 Levels Previous Daily High 1.33 Previous Daily Low 1.3192 Previous Weekly High 1.332 Previous Weekly Low 1.3234 Previous Monthly High 1.3328 Previous Monthly Low 1.3114 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3233 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3259 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3158 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3121 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3266 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3338 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3375

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Plummets to fresh 1-month lows, seems vulnerable

The USD/CAD pair extended this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by six-month-old descending trend-line. The pair remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to one-month lows, around the 1.3165 region in the last hour.

Given the pair inability so sustain above the very important 200-day SMA and repeated failures near the trend-line resistance, the technical set-up favoured bearish traders. The BoC's surprisingly positive tone in the rate statement turned out to be a key trigger for bearish traders. Read more...