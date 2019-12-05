Canadian Dollar Price News and Forecast: USD/CAD slides to 1-month lows

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/CAD slides 1-month lows, around 1.3180 region

The USD/CAD pair added to the previous session's post-BoC losses and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 1.3180-75 region in the last hour.

The pair extended this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by a six-month-old descending trend-line and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday. Read more…

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3187
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3195
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3259
Daily SMA50 1.3219
Daily SMA100 1.3226
Daily SMA200 1.328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.33
Previous Daily Low 1.3192
Previous Weekly High 1.332
Previous Weekly Low 1.3234
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3266
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3338
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3375

 

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Plummets to fresh 1-month lows, seems vulnerable

The USD/CAD pair extended this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by six-month-old descending trend-line. The pair remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to one-month lows, around the 1.3165 region in the last hour.

Given the pair inability so sustain above the very important 200-day SMA and repeated failures near the trend-line resistance, the technical set-up favoured bearish traders. The BoC's surprisingly positive tone in the rate statement turned out to be a key trigger for bearish traders. Read more...

usd cad daily chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

