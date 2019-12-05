- BoC’s optimistic view of the domestic economy continues to underpin the CAD.
- A modest pullback in oil prices seemed largely offset by a subdued USD demand.
- The market attention now shifts to OPEC+ meeting and second-tier economic data.
The USD/CAD pair added to the previous session's post-BoC losses and dropped to near one-month lows, around the 1.3180-75 region in the last hour.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by a six-month-old descending trend-line and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
The Canadian dollar remained well supported by Wednesday's BoC policy statement, which reflected the central bank's optimistic view on the domestic economy and dampened prospects for immediate easing.
This coupled with a goodish intraday rally in crude oil prices, supported by a larger than expected drop in the US inventories, provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked currency – loonie.
The pair tumbled over 100 pips and continued losing some ground through the early European session on Thursday, rather unaffected by a modest pullback in oil prices ahead of the key OPEC+ meeting.
The prevalent US dollar selling bias – weighed down by a duo of disappointing US macro releases on Wednesday – was seen as one of the key factors prompting some follow-through selling on Thursday.
Even the latest trade optimism, led by a Bloomberg report that the US and China are moving closer to a deal before the 15 December tariffs deadline, also did little to provide any meaningful boost to the greenback.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the economic docket, featuring some second-tier releases from Canada and the US, for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3187
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3219
|Daily SMA100
|1.3226
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after German Factory Orders missed with a drop of 0.4% in October. Markets are hopeful that the US and China may reach an accord. US data disappointed, but the greenback is holding on.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 200-DMA
Renewed trade optimism helped USD/JPY to rebound from two-week lows. Trump’s mixed signals, subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further gains.