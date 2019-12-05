USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Plummets to fresh 1-month lows, seems vulnerable

- USD/CAD remains heavily offered for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- The set-up favours bearish traders, albeit oversold conditions warrant some caution.
The USD/CAD pair extended this week's rejection slide from a resistance marked by six-month-old descending trend-line. The pair remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to one-month lows, around the 1.3165 region in the last hour.
Given the pair inability so sustain above the very important 200-day SMA and repeated failures near the trend-line resistance, the technical set-up favoured bearish traders. The BoC's surprisingly positive tone in the rate statement turned out to be a key trigger for bearish traders.
Sustained weakness below the 1.3200 round-figure mark further fueled the pair's ongoing downward trajectory. Adding to this, a subsequent break through 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3042-1.3329 recent positive move now seems to have paved the way for an extension of the depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been drifting lower in the negative territory and reinforce the near-term bearish outlook. However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing highly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a possible bounce. However, any attempted recovery back towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3180-85 region, might still be seen as a selling opportunity for an eventual test of early-November swing lows support near the 1.3115 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3259
|Daily SMA50
|1.3219
|Daily SMA100
|1.3226
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|1.332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data
US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Crypto market is changing and not only in prices
2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.