Canadian Dollar sees fresh lows for the week, pushed into the floorboards as US CPI inflation fears reignite

- The Canadian Dollar is slumping against the US Dollar as markets scatter after a US CPI data beat.
- An uptick in US consumer prices is sending US Treasury yields higher as investors fear further Fed rate hikes.
- The Canadian Dollar finds little support in the inflation rush into safer assets.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has tumbled against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday following a bumper reading for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, sending the USD/CAD pair into testing the 1.3700 handle as the DXY US Dollar Index soars in the US market session.
Economic data for Canada remains thin on the calendar, with nothing else in the pipe for the rest of the week.
Annual US CPI held steady in September, while investors were hoping for another tick lower.
With US inflation holding higher for longer than investors had expected, concerns that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could push further rate hikes down the chute are sending traders scattering into the safe haven of the USD, taking the broader market lower and sending the CAD into the week’s lows.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar slumps in US CPI inflation flight
- US CPI inflation snubbed market expectations of further price cooling.
- US CPI inflation increased 0.4% for September on month, less than the 0.6% but above the market’s expected 0.3%.
- The annual figure into September also beat expectations, printing steady at 3.7% against the forecast of 3.6%.
- US Initial Jobless Claims also held steady at the previous week revised 209K versus the forecast 210K.
- Canadian data is absent from the rest of the week’s economic calendar after Wednesday’s Building Permits showed a surprise uptick to 3.4% against the anticipated 0.5% and the previous decline of 3.8%.
- Crude Oil prices are struggling to develop firm bids after US CPI data, further draining support for the Loonie.
- WTI Crude Oil rose towards $84.00 before falling back into the day’s midrange near $82.50 after US inflation figures sent the market into a tailspin.
- Canadian consumers pare back spending – RBC
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar slumps as investors pile into US Dollar, USD/CAD taps 1.3700
The USD/CAD pair is up 0.7% on Thursday into 1.3690, with the day’s high sitting close by at 1.3701, north of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3662.
The USD/CAD started Thursday with an early low at 1.3571, and the pair springboarded off near-term support from the 1.3580 level.
On the daily candlesticks, an extension of the USD’s bullish bounce will see the USD/CAD build out a push back into the month’s highs near 1.3775, with technical support propping up prices from the 50-day SMA currently rising into 1.3550.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates losses near 1.5030 Premium
EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair is consolidating losses around the 1.0530 level, at three-day lows. The Greenback remains firm, supported by higher Treasury yields and the latest round of US data, particularly inflation figures and labor market numbers.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, to lowest in three days
GBP/USD extended the decline, falling below 1.2200, to the lowest level since Monday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar remains strong following US inflation data and amid risk aversion.
Gold retreats from fresh highs, holds above $1,870 Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
GBTC looks to be forming a bullish triangle
Bitcoin Grayscale Investment Trust with ticker GBTC is showing sideways corrective price action in the hourly chart, ideally a bullish triangle pattern that can take the Bitcoin price higher once it’s fully completed, especially if we consider a strong daily trendline support.
NIO has trouble overcoming 21-day moving average as CPI surprises
NIO stock appears stuck around the $9 price level, close to the 21-day SMA on Thursday. Initially, NIO shares advanced close to 1% before the market opened, but the September CPI read on inflation was higher than expected.