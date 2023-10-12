Forex Today: The Dollar reclaims the throne after US inflation reports

During the Asian session, China will release essential data, including inflation and trade figures for September. Later in the day, Switzerland will report wholesale inflation, and Eurostat, Industrial Producer data. In the US, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 13:
The US Dollar rose sharply, erasing days of losses but remaining below recent cycle highs. The US Dollar index climbed 0.80% to 106.55, boosted by robust US economic data and higher Treasury yields.
The US annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate stood at 3.7% in September, above the market consensus of 3.6%. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) surpassed expectations. Initial Jobless Claims rose to 209,000, slightly below the market consensus of 210,000. The combination of robust US data and persistent inflation above the target reinforced expectations of high interest rates for an extended period.
TDS analysts on US inflation:
In our view, today's CPI report should not make a meaningful difference for the Fed ahead of the November FOMC meeting. Fed officials are viewing the recent run up in yields as doing part of the tightening job that a majority of the Committee intended with an additional rate increase, at least in the near term. We expect the Fed to remain patient as they continue to evaluate the totality of the data.
US Treasury yields also increased, with the 10-year yield rising from 4.57% to 4.73% and the 2-year yield from 4.98% to 5.07%.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due on Friday, providing a preliminary reading for October, which will be closely watched. On Friday, China will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September, as well as trade figures. These numbers have the potential to impact markets, especially antipodean currencies.
EUR/USD lost around a hundred pips, falling to 1.0525. The Euro experienced a sharp reversal from around 1.0630 due to a stronger US Dollar. Eurostat will release Industrial Production data for August. European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde will participate in a panel at the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meeting. Spain and France will publish the final readings of their respective Consumer Price Index (CPI).
USD/CHF rebounded from weekly lows at 0.8987 to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9090. Switzerland will release Producer and Import Price Index data for September.
GBP/USD ended a positive six-day streak with a 140-pip decline, dropping below 1.2200 and reinforcing the bearish trend. The negative risk sentiment also weighed on the Pound.
NZD/USD fell for the second consecutive day, not only breaking below 0.6000 but also dipping below the 20-day SMA to 0.5925. Early on Friday, New Zealand will release Electronic Card Retail Sales data, along with the Business NZ PMI for September.
AUD/USD posted its second-lowest daily close for the current year, slightly above 0.6300. The bias remains downward, with focus on the October lows at 0.6285.
USD/CAD jumped towards 1.3700 on Dollar strength. A daily close above 1.3750 would point to a test of 1.3800.
Gold pulled back sharply from above $1,880, falling below $1,870 due to higher Treasury yields. Similarly, Silver suffered a decline, dropping below $22.00.
