Canadian Dollar flat against the US Dollar after US GDP beats the street

Share:

Canadian Dollar is seeing mixed results but drops against US Dollar on Wednesday.

Canada Current Account posts smaller rebound than expected.

US GDP outpaces expectations, weighing on Tuesday’s Fed pivot expectations.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mixed against the other major currencies on Wednesday and drifting into the midrange against the US Dollar (USD). The Loonie climbed nearly three-tenths of a percent against the US Dollar on Wednesday before paring back into the day's opening bids.

Canada’s trade balance rebounded in the third quarter but still missed expectations with the Canadian Current Account printing a CAD $-3.22 billion decline. The second quarter’s print was revised even lower to $-7.32 billion.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar draws back against Greenback as markets twist

Canadian Current Account was expected to post a billion CAD gain but shrunk by an additional $3.22 billion on Wednesday.

The previous print also got revised lower from $-6.63 billion, steepening the CAD’s trade imbalance.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth beat the market to post an accelerated 5.2% for the third quarter, beating the forecast for 5.0% and the second quarter’s 4.9% growth.

US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices for the third quarter missed expectations, and mixed data results are clouding the USD’s outlook.

PCE Prices ticked lower to 2.8%, markets were expecting a hold at the second quarter’s print of 2.9%.

Fedspeak is back on the offering on Wednesday after Tuesday’s comments sparked a broad-market bid.

The President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond hit newswires in the US market session, striking a notably more hawkish tone than Fed Governor Christopher Wallace on Tuesday.

President Barkin remains skeptical that 2% inflation can be achieved from here without additional tightening or at least maintaining the Fed’s “higher for longer” stance.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.37% 0.30% 0.34% 0.76% 0.20% 0.09% -0.18% EUR -0.36% -0.05% -0.03% 0.37% -0.17% -0.29% -0.55% GBP -0.31% 0.05% 0.04% 0.44% -0.12% -0.25% -0.48% CAD -0.33% 0.04% -0.03% 0.44% -0.14% -0.24% -0.53% AUD -0.76% -0.38% -0.44% -0.43% -0.55% -0.65% -0.92% JPY -0.20% 0.18% 0.11% 0.14% 0.58% -0.09% -0.37% NZD -0.06% 0.27% 0.22% 0.25% 0.68% 0.11% -0.27% CHF 0.17% 0.54% 0.48% 0.51% 0.94% 0.37% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).