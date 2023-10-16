Canadian Dollar on the topside for Monday as market sentiment rebounds

- Canadian Dollar edging higher as risk appetite takes a chance once more.
- Canada CPI inflation data due Tuesday for eager CAD traders.
- Crude Oil easing back for Monday, limiting CAD support.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is catching some relief after Friday’s risk-off bids sent the Loonie sharply lower against the US Dollar (USD), and recovery is the name of the game ahead of Tuesday’s Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading due on Tuesday.
Canadian data isn’t the only action on the economic calendar tomorrow, with US Retail Sales figures due during the American trading session. Markets are anticipating that Canadian CPI will hold flat, and a beat for the datapoint could see inflation expectations increase even further than consumers are already expecting, based on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) latest Business Outlook Survey. Such a result would also be supportive of CAD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar sees Monday gains as new week kicks off
- Canadian CPI to square up against US Retail Sales Tuesday, investors on the lookout.
- US Retail Sales seen declining to 0.3% from 0.6%.
- Canadian CPI inflation forecast to hold steady at 4% for the year into September.
- BoC’s Outlook Survey sees the majority of Canadian consumers expecting further rate hikes in the next twelve months.
- Majority of Canadian businesses report negative impacts from monetary policy, and most expect further pain down the road.
- 55% of Canadians consumers and businesses anticipate a recession sometime next year.
- Crude Oil is seeing a minor stepback on the charts for Monday, limiting Loonie upside.
- Canada Retail Sales to close out the trading week, slated for Friday.
- BoC Survey: Consumers think interest rates will go up over next 12 months
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar looking to climb further, sends USD/CAD into 1.3615
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing a lift as the broad market recovers some risk appetite on Monday, taking the USD/CAD back towards the 1.3600 handle.
The USD/CAD pair opened Monday with bids near 1.3660, easing back towards 1.3600 with the pair currently testing the waters just below 1.3620.
The pair remains down around 1.2% from October’s peak of 1.3785, and the last major swing low on the daily candlesticks is tangled up in the 200-day Simple Moving Average near 1.3450.
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.27%
|-0.44%
|-0.22%
|-0.50%
|0.01%
|-0.38%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|0.28%
|-0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.21%
|0.29%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.44%
|0.17%
|0.20%
|-0.06%
|0.44%
|0.07%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.23%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.26%
|0.24%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|0.50%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.25%
|-0.44%
|-0.25%
|-0.50%
|-0.38%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.15%
|-0.13%
|0.38%
|0.09%
|CHF
|0.24%
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|0.01%
|-0.24%
|0.26%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
