Canadian Dollar stumbles against NFP-bolstered Greenback on Friday

- Canadian Dollar tumbles -0.6% against US Dollar on Friday.
- Canada added more jobs than expected but is eclipsed by US NFP.
- Bumper job additions and rising wages crimp rate cut hopes.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is giving a mixed performance on Friday, climbing against the majority of its major currency peers but backsliding against the US Dollar (USD). The CAD shed six-tenths of a percent against the Greenback after a bumper US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) sent the USD broadly higher as investor hopes for a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) wither on the vine.
Canada added more jobs than expected in May, but the figure was still well below previous figures, limiting the CAD’s upside momentum. Hourly wages also gained ground in both Canada and the US, while the US Unemployment Rate ticked higher in a cautionary note to Friday’s otherwise clean beat of market forecasts.
Daily digest market movers: Fresh job additions crimp rate cut bets
- US NFP added 272K net new jobs in May, clobbering the 185K forecast though the previous month’s print was revised lower to 165K from 175K.
- The US Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.0% in May, a 28-month high.
- US Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.4% MoM in May, above the forecast 0.3% and doubling the previous 0.2%.
- Canada’s Net Change in Employment rose to 26.7K in May, above the 22.5K forecast but still well below the previous month’s 90.4K.
- According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, investor hopes for a September rate cut from the Fed were knocked firmly back by US data on Friday. Rate traders are pricing in only a 55% chance of at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed on September 8, down from over 70% before the US NFP print.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.76%
|0.50%
|0.66%
|0.59%
|1.18%
|1.39%
|0.79%
|EUR
|-0.76%
|-0.24%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|0.42%
|0.69%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.50%
|0.24%
|0.12%
|0.07%
|0.67%
|0.93%
|0.25%
|JPY
|-0.66%
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.53%
|0.76%
|0.14%
|CAD
|-0.59%
|0.17%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.59%
|0.87%
|0.18%
|AUD
|-1.18%
|-0.42%
|-0.67%
|-0.53%
|-0.59%
|0.26%
|-0.42%
|NZD
|-1.39%
|-0.69%
|-0.93%
|-0.76%
|-0.87%
|-0.26%
|-0.66%
|CHF
|-0.79%
|-0.01%
|-0.25%
|-0.14%
|-0.18%
|0.42%
|0.66%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar grinds out some gains as US Dollar soars
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) tumbled six-tenths of one percent against the Greenback on Friday, but otherwise stuck to its guns. The CAD rose three-quarters of one percent against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and six-tenths of one percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The CAD is also in the green within a fifth of a percent against the Euro (EUR) and the Swiss Franc (CHF).
USD/CAD shot to fresh near-term highs above 1.3750 on Friday, bumping into the ceiling of recent consolidation patterns. The pair is set to continue grinding sideways in the medium-term as buying power in the US Dollar evaporates at familiar technical highs.
Daily candlesticks show the pair on pace to see its strongest close in over a month, and bumping into its highest bids since early May. Consolidation remains the name of the game in the long-term, though USD/CAD continues to grind out chart paper north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jun 07, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 272K
Consensus: 185K
Previous: 175K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets to weekly lows near 1.0800 after US jobs data
EUR/USD stays under heavy pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.0800. The US Dollar continues to gather strength following the upbeat jobs data, which showed an increase of 272,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls in May, and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2750 after encouraging US Payrolls
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2750 in the American session. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals following the impressive labor market data for May, forcing the pair to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Gold falls toward $2,300 as US yields rally
Gold turned south and dropped below $2,320, erasing all of its weekly gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 4.4% after strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bonk price approaches key reversal zone, 28% bounce likely
Bonk price crashed 30% from its recent peak and is gravitating towards a critical support zone. This correction presents a potential buying opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound and subsequent upward trend continuation for the meme coin.
GameStop stock gets slammed by early earnings release, 75 million share sale Premium
GameStop (GME) has once again rained on Keith Gill’s parade as executives disclosed a plan to sell as many as 75 million shares of the stock in at-the-market prices.