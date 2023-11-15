Canadian Dollar struggling to hold onto a second day in the green as markets churn on US data

Share:

The Canadian Dollar takes another step higher following Tuesday’s gains.

Business and intermediary sales in Canada see slight recovery.

Loonie gains get capped by declining Crude Oil bids.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing additional gains on Wednesday, eking out an extension as broader markets chew on their recent bout of risk-on sentiment.

Wholesale and business sales figures in Canada saw an improvement over forecasts, helping to bolster the Loonie. Meanwhile, declines in Crude Oil prices are keeping CAD gains on a tight leash.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar easing higher as Loonie bulls squeeze out a little more

Loonie steps into second-straight day of gains against the US Dollar (USD).

Canadian Manufacturing Sales in September beat the street, printing at 0.4% against the -0.1% forecast, but slipping back from August’s 1.0% (revised up from 0.7%).

Wholesale sales for September softened significantly but still beat flat forecast to print at 0.4%, down from the previous month’s 1.8% (revised down from 2.3%).

US data didn’t quite meet the street’s expectations as Retail Sales for October declined from a revised 0.9% in September to -0.1%, contracting but still holding above forecast -0.3%.

Annualized US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) Ex Food & Energy for the year into October also came in below expectations, printing at 2.4% against the forecast of 2.7%.

Crude Oil is seeing some declining prices on Wednesday, limiting CAD gains.

Thursday brings Canadian Housing Starts and changes in employment insurance benefits recipients.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar looking to round out additional topside gains against the Greenback

An additional day of gains for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the US Dollar (USD) is bringing the USD/CAD back down from the 1.3700 handle. The pair is testing support barriers near 1.3650, and technical indicators are leaning toward the downside.

The USD/CAD is seeing some back-and-forth movement on the intraday level as the pair tests the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) sitting just north of 1.3650. A break of this level will open up the door for a deeper bear run toward the 200-day SMA at the 1.3500 handle.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed into the bottom half of the 50.0 line, inching toward oversold conditions, but there’s still plenty of room left to run in the indicator.

Wednesday’s additional declines in the USD/CAD sets the pair up for a firm break of a rising trendline, though rejection from here would set the Loonie on the path for a return to losses.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.34% 0.65% -0.11% -0.09% 0.61% -0.24% -0.07% EUR -0.33% 0.33% -0.43% -0.42% 0.28% -0.57% -0.40% GBP -0.66% -0.31% -0.76% -0.75% -0.03% -0.88% -0.71% CAD 0.11% 0.47% 0.78% 0.04% 0.73% -0.12% 0.06% AUD 0.09% 0.43% 0.74% -0.02% 0.71% -0.13% 0.04% JPY -0.62% -0.27% 0.02% -0.74% -0.72% -0.85% -0.67% NZD 0.23% 0.57% 0.88% 0.13% 0.15% 0.80% 0.18% CHF 0.05% 0.39% 0.70% -0.05% -0.04% 0.67% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).