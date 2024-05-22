Canadian Dollar edges lower on Wednesday as risk appetite stumbles

Canadian Dollar is broadly softer as CAD loses defensive posture.

Canada brings only low-tier data until Friday’s Retail Sales.

US Home Sales disappoint, Fitch warns of sticky inflation.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slipped on Wednesday as broader market sentiment weakened. This dragged the CAD lower and sent bids into the US Dollar (USD). The Canadian Dollar fell to its lowest price against the Greenback in a week, setting up the USD for its third consecutive gain against the CAD.

Canada delivers strictly mid-tier data for the remainder of the trading week, and CAD investors will have to wait until Friday for March’s Canadian Retail Sales. US data will be the key for the rest of the week.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar eases back, Greenback finds room up top

The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes will be released on Wednesday, and investors will be scrambling for signs of a dovish tilt to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) internal dialogue concerning interest rates.

US Existing Home Sales fell for a second straight month to 4.14 million, missing the forecast 4.21 million and declining from the previous 4.22 million (revised up slightly from 4.19 million).

Fitch Ratings warned on Wednesday that services inflation across the globe is likely to remain sticky. The ratings agency cautioned that stubborn prices will likely slow the pace of rate cuts.

US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data is due on Thursday, investors are hoping for a flat print.

Canadian Retail Sales, US Durable Goods Orders to wrap up the trading week on Friday.

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% -0.27% 0.22% 0.05% 0.39% -0.31% 0.33% EUR -0.11% -0.37% 0.08% -0.03% 0.28% -0.41% 0.19% GBP 0.27% 0.37% 0.48% 0.29% 0.66% -0.04% 0.58% JPY -0.22% -0.08% -0.48% -0.18% 0.16% -0.51% 0.09% CAD -0.05% 0.03% -0.29% 0.18% 0.34% -0.31% 0.25% AUD -0.39% -0.28% -0.66% -0.16% -0.34% -0.67% -0.06% NZD 0.31% 0.41% 0.04% 0.51% 0.31% 0.67% 0.59% CHF -0.33% -0.19% -0.58% -0.09% -0.25% 0.06% -0.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar sheds another fifth of a percent against Greenback

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was broadly lower on Wednesday, falling four-tenths of one percent against both the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and the Pound Sterling (GBP). However, the CAD was up one-quarter of one percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD) as the Aussie fell to the bottom of the board in the midweek market session.

USD/CAD is on pace for a third straight daily gain as the pair firms up on a technical recovery from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3637. The 1.3640 level remains a key technical barrier, and buyers will be looking to launch another leg higher if bids fall back to the middle zone.

Daily candles continue to hold on the north side of the 200-day EMA at 1.2550, keeping the Greenback’s bullish stance against the Canadian Dollar.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart