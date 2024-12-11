Canadian Dollar churns after BoC rate cut

The Bank of Canada (BoC) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoC believes inflation will be above target (hawkish), it will raise interest rates in order to bring it down. This is bullish for the CAD since higher interest rates attract greater inflows of foreign capital. Likewise, if the BoC sees inflation falling below target (dovish) it will lower interest rates in order to give the Canadian economy a boost in the hope inflation will rise back up. This is bearish for CAD since it detracts from foreign capital flowing into the country.

Despite a firm bid in the Canadian Dollar post-BoC, bullish flows into the CAD remain limited, and markets pared away much of Wednesday’s intraday gains. Momentum is firmly tilted into the Greenback side on the USD/CAD chart, with the pair barely easing from multi-year highs near the 1.4200 handle.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) delivered another outsized interest rate cut, slashing reference rates by 50 basis points. With Canada’s Unemployment Rate hitting multi-year highs, the BoC has been given all of the ammunition it needs to shrug off recent upticks in inflation figures and start delivering further relief to its darling industry, the Canadian mortgage sector. Real estate accounted for roughly 20% of Canada’s overall economy in 2023, and the BoC is hard-pressed to keep housing activity afloat after shock rises in interest rates following the COVID pandemic sent housing costs through the roof.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) bounced on Wednesday, regaining one-fifth of one percent against the Greenback and meagerly recovering from recent lows. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures came in broadly as-expected, keeping wider market sentiment on-balance and giving Loonie traders an opportunity to claw back chart paper.

