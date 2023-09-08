- The Unemployment Rate in Canada is set to rise a tad to 5.6%, while employment is also expected to grow.
- Strong jobs data and hot wage inflation are critical to rescuing the Canadian Dollar.
- Weak jobs data will ramp up dovish Bank of Canada expectations after Wednesday’s pause.
Statistics Canada is set to publish the Canadian Labor Force Survey report at 12:30 GMT on Friday. Markets are likely to see a continued slack in the Canadian labor market, justifying the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) steady interest rate decision announced on Wednesday.
Having lifted rates by 25 basis points (bps) in June and July, the Bank of Canada left the key interest rate unchanged at 5.0% at its September policy meeting. Still, the BoC kept doors ajar for more tightening should inflationary pressures persist. The central bank acknowledged the recent surge in Canadian inflation but it expressed concern about the economic outlook amidst loosening labor market conditions.
"The Governing Council decided to keep rates at 5.0% given recent evidence that excess demand in the economy is easing, and given lagged effects of monetary policy," the BoC said in its policy statement.
The economy has lost jobs in two of the previous three months, according to Statistics Canada. Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) unexpectedly shrank an annualized 0.2% in the second quarter and stagnated in July, indicating that the economy could have already entered a modest recession. Meanwhile, the annual inflation rate in the North American economy surged more than expected to 3.3% in July. The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed stubbornly high at 3.2% in July, against expectations of a 2.8% increase.
What to expect from the next Canadian Unemployment Rate print?
The focus remains on the upcoming Canadian labor market report, especially wage inflation data, which could have a significant influence on the BoC’s next policy decision.
"Tightness in the Canadian labor market has continued to ease gradually, but wage growth remains around 4% to 5%,” the Bank said in its policy statement.
Economists are expecting Canada’s Unemployment Rate to edge a tad higher to 5.6% in August, compared with a rise to 5.5% in July. The economy is expected to add 15K jobs in the reported month after unexpectedly shedding 6.4K jobs in July. Average Hourly Wages, a figure the Bank of Canada watches closely, rose 5.0% in July from a year ago.
About the upcoming employment data, analysts at TD Securities (TDS) said: “we look for the economy to add 20k jobs in August, slightly below the 6m trend and well below levels required to keep up with population growth, with a partial rebound in construction helping to drive the headline print as hiring intentions fade. A 20k print would leave the UE rate stable at 5.5%, while softer wage growth (-0.6pp to 4.4%) should give the report a dovish tone.”
When is August’s Canada Unemployment Rate released and how could it affect USD/CAD?
The Canadian Unemployment Rate for August, accompanied by the Labor Force Survey, will be released on Friday at 12.30 GMT. Following the BoC interest rate decision, traders look forward to the Canadian jobs data for a fresh direction in the USD/CAD pair.
If there is another job loss in August along with cooling wage inflation, it could convince markets that the BoC is done with its tightening cycle for the year. In such a case, the Canadian Dollar is likely to come under additional selling pressure. On the other hand, higher-than-expected employment creation and sticky wage inflation could reinforce expectations of another BoC rate hike this year, rescuing the CAD from six-month lows against the US Dollar.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, notes key technicals to trade USD/CAD on the data release. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart has eased from the overbought territory, justifying the pullback in USD/CAD from half-yearly highs of 1.3694. Buyers need a daily closing above the latter to extend the uptrend toward the 1.3750 psychological barrier, above which the March 24 high of 1.3804 will be put to test.”
In case, the USD/CAD correction gathers traction after the employment data, the 1.3600 round figure will be challenged. Deeper declines will target the bullish 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3563.”
Bank of Canada FAQs
What is the Bank of Canada and how does it influence the Canadian Dollar?
The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Canadian Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Canadian Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair edges higher and moves away from a three-month high, around the 1.2445 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.2500 psychological mark and lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Gold looks to recapture 50 DMA at $1,932, as RSI flips bullish
Gold price is building on the previous recovery early Friday, looking to reclaim the $1,930 round level. The United States Dollar (USD) sees an extended correction from six-month highs, tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.