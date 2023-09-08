USD/CAD retreats from multi-month top, eyes mid-1.3600s ahead of Canadian jobs data

- USD/CAD drifts lower during the Asian session on Friday amid a modest USD weakness.
- A combination of factors warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful slide.
- Traders now look forward to the monthly Canadian employment details for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair meets with some supply during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains to 1.3700 neighbourhood, or its highest level since March 28. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3670-1.3665 region, down 0.10% for the day, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
A combination of factors prompts some US Dollar (USD) profit-taking, especially after the recent rally to a six-month peak, which, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Retreating US Treasury bond yields, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, weigh on the safe-haven Greenback ahead of China inflation data and G20 leaders summit over the weekend. That said, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the buck.
In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer and have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. Moreover, the incoming stronger US macro data, including the US ISM Services PMI on Wednesday and Thursday's Weekly Jobless Claims, continues to point to a resilient US economy and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. This, along with worries about the worsening economic conditions in China, should limit the downside for the Greenback.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada (BoC), though signalled that it could raise borrowing costs again to combat inflation, is expected to be relatively quick to cut rates in the wake of signs that the Canadian economy is cooling rapidly. Furthermore, Crude Oil prices remain under some selling pressure for the second straight day and retreat further from the YTD peak touched on Wednesday. This could undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and lend support to the USD/CAD pair ahead of the monthly Canadian jobs data, due later today.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3559
|Daily SMA50
|1.338
|Daily SMA100
|1.3404
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
