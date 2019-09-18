Canada: For the BoC, inflation it's just right - CIBC

Data released today in Canada showed the CPI dropped 0.15 in August (vs +0.2%). Analysts at CIBC, consider that for the Bank of Canada, inflation isn't running too hot or too cold, it's just right.
Key Quotes:
“Headline inflation is just a hair below 2%, while the three core measures are averaging bang-on the central bank’s target. Even with some volatility in the monthly numbers from a methodological change, the annual rate of inflation should remain close to target and, resultantly, will take a backseat to the likely deteriorating outlook for growth as monetary policymakers decide whether to cut rates this year.”
“Despite all the moving parts and methodological changes, headline and core inflation measures are tracking the Bank of Canada’s 2% target. Historically, it has taken a sustained period of running the economy hot to see the inflationary pressures bubble up to levels materially above that target. That historical evidence, combined with the weak global inflationary environment, means the Bank of Canada will be more concerned with the outlook for growth, which we see losing steam as the year comes to a close.”
“Given that the upside miss was only slight and that one of the core inflation measures provided a slight offset actually ticking down, markets haven’t been much moved in the aftermath of the release. Investors will now await a key Fed decision coming later today.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises from the lows amid growing tensions
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, up from the lows. The Fed is set to cut rates and signal the next moves. Chair Powell's press conference is eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers within range
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2500 in narrow range trading. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh. The Fed decision is to determine the next moves.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold climbs to daily highs near $1,507 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The souring market sentiment in the second half of the day seems to be providing a boost to the safe-haven gold.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.