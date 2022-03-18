British Chancellor Sunak warns UK faces £70 billion hit from EU ban on Russia oil and gas – FT

“An immediate EU-wide embargo on Russian oil and gas imports would send economic shockwaves throughout Europe and cause at least £70 billion of damage to the British economy,” said UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak per the Financial Times (FT).
Key quotes
His warning comes after prime minister Boris Johnson urged western allies to follow the lead of the UK and US and ban imports of Russian hydrocarbons.
At the same time, the UK announced it would cut all Russian oil imports to zero by the end of the year but has yet to make its position clear on Russian gas.
The EU did not follow suit and instead unveiled a plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds within a year. But last week, more than 100 MEPs signed a letter calling for an EU ban to kick in immediately, despite the huge dependence of countries including Germany on Russian imports.
The chancellor is already struggling to address a looming cost-of-living crisis — including inflation and higher prices for food and petrol — with rising energy prices alone set to impose a £38 billion burden on households by the end of the year.
FX implications
GBP/USD traders paid a little heed to the news while trading sideways around 1.3160, up 0.09% intraday during Friday’s Asian session.
Read: GBP/USD: Bulls look to recapture 1.3200 as BOE raises the interest rate to 0.75%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.7350 with eyes on Xi-Biden talks
AUD/USD remains depressed inside a choppy range below two-week highs of 0.7394. Market sentiment turns sour amid mixed concerns over Russia-Ukraine. China headlines, cautious mood ahead of Xi-Biden call also challenge bulls.
EUR/USD holds in bullish territory as US dollar index slides below 98.00
In Asian markets on Friday, EUR/USD is flat and off the highs of 1.1118 trading near 1.1087, near the lows of the session. The US dollar index is down 0.8% on the day overnight and remains heavy as it takes on the 98 figure to the downside, testing the 97.80s.
Gold drops further to test $1,930, as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
Gold price is trading pressured below $1,940, having stalled its two-day rebound, as the US dollar finds fresh bids amid the downbeat market mood. Risk sentiment has taken a hit ever since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
Cardano price range tightens, ADA reveals plan to revisit $1
Cardano price has been consolidating for roughly two weeks, hinting at an explosive breakout. The bullish RSI divergence with ADA supports a 20% rally to $1. A daily candlestick close below the equal lows at $0.776 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment retains $15.00
AMC Entertainment retreated from an intraday high of $15.61 but managed to retain the 15.00 threshold, ending the day down by 0.62% to settle at $15.14 per share. Following the sour opening, US indexes managed to regain the upside, ending the day with gains.