GBP/USD: Bulls look to recapture 1.3200 as BOE raises the interest rate to 0.75%

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • GBP/USD is looking to reclaim 1.3200 on subdued performance from the DXY.
  • BOE raised the interest rates by 0.25% for the third time in a row.
  • Fed’s gradual approach of raising interest rates has downgraded the greenback.

The GBP/USD pair has been offered around 1.3200 after the Bank of England (BOE) raised the interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday. The interest rate in Britain has reached 0.75%.

It is worth noting that the BOE has increased their interest rates consecutively for the 3rd time on Thursday. Also, the BOE was the first central bank, which raised the interest rates first since the pandemic of Covid-19 when all central banks were operating on the lowest interest rates. The BOE has preferred not to take the bullet and stick to interest rate expansion amid January’s inflation print at 5.5%, which is near a 30-year high. Moreover, the interest rate is likely to rise further in wake of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The cable has witnessed a decent upside move in the last three trading sessions after remaining vulnerable on negative impulse in the market amid Russian military activity in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has sensed some buying interest near 97.70 and is oscillating around 98.00 after the carnage. Interest rate expansion from the Federal Reserve (Fed) brought a selling pressure on the greenback as Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC) preferred a gradual rate expansion rather than going aggressive.

Going forward, the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war will remain a major trigger for the market. While, investors will also focus on Federal Reserve Bank Gov. Michelle Bowman’s speech, which is due on Friday.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3161
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3148
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3285
Daily SMA50 1.345
Daily SMA100 1.3425
Daily SMA200 1.3605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3211
Previous Daily Low 1.3088
Previous Weekly High 1.3246
Previous Weekly Low 1.3028
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3026
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3273
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3334

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

