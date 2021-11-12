Brexit wires, something positive for a change

In addition to the news from the US sessions, ''Ireland's foreign minister said on Thursday that comments from Britain's Brexit minister suggest there is still some time to find a solution to trading difficulties before Britain seeks to trigger article 16,'' there is a rehash of this circulating in Asia.

The UK Times has reported on the positive sound bites in various comments from Brexit officials over the last 24-hour:

''Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, will signal to Maros Sefcovic, the EU's chief negotiator, that the government will renew efforts to get a deal on the controversial Northern Ireland protocol and enter intensive talks over the next few weeks.''

''Sources said that Frost was keen to emphasise to Sefcovic that while the UK had reservations about the commission's proposals to reduce checks on goods crossing between Britain and Northern Ireland, they could, with changes, form the basis of an agreement.''

Market implications

The Brexit headlines, while welcome, have not been enough to drive in demand for the pound and uncertainties persist. GBP/USD is still reeling from overnight trade after it fell to its lowest level of 2021 against the dollar on Thursday as the British economy appeared to lose momentum.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September but estimates for previous months were revised lower, leaving the economy still smaller than it was in February 2020.