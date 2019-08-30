Danske Bank analysts note that the Brexit situation remains fluid after UK PM Boris Johnson's suspension of the UK parliament will get an early test on Friday when two courts could rule on challenges from Brexit opponents.

Key Quotes

“In light of the recent events, we have changed our call and our base case now is that a small majority in the House of Commons will eventually bring the Johnson government down, form a temporary government, ask the EU 27 for an extension and call for election when the extension is granted (40%). However, we stress that uncertainty is high and the risk of a no-deal Brexit has increased in the past days in our view (30%).”