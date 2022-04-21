''UK prepares law to give ministers power to tear up Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade deal,'' according to the Financial Times.
The UK government is preparing legislation that will give ministers sweeping powers to tear up the post-Brexit deal governing trade in NI.
Meanwhile, David Frost who negotiated the Brexit deal, and other Senior Conservatives, have argued for large parts of the agreement between the UK and the EU to be set aside following evidence it is harming trade and creating barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Any decision to delay the additional checks would spark a fresh row with Brussels, and this would likely weigh on the pound. Brussels has accused British Government of seeking to U-turn on its obligations.
Nevertheless, PM Boris Johnson has refused to rule out triggering a clause in the deal which would allow him to override some of the crucial clauses relating to trade across the Irish Sea.
