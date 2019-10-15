Brexit: PM Johnson calls mass meeting of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers

UK's PM, Boris Johnson, is reported to be addressing a mass meeting of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers at 7.30pm London time tomorrow night.T he PM will brief his Cabinet at 4pm.
The PM has come up with a draft Brexit deal for which the EU is likely to back and Johnson is likely to present the deal at the meeting tomorrow - However, its a late-night meeting and the details of the outcome will potentially be drip-fed throughout the Asian session if not presented in a formal address by the PM, if anything is indeed agreed prior to being presented in Parliament, more than likely the next day.
However, "Dowingstreet insiders are cautioning that the talk of an imminent deal is premature and there are still hurdles to overcome. PM continues to work towards a deal and talks are going well but there needs to be a dose of realism about anything coming tonight" - Paul Brand of Paul Brand TV - Political Correspondent & Presenter ITV News.
FX implications:
GBP/USD bulls are really pushing the envelope here in testing territories above the 200-DMA on what appears to be a very tough sell to the DUP. The DUP that is the biggest risk to a deal getting through Parliament. We are waiting to hear of the outcome of today's talks between DUP's leader, Foster, and Boris Johnson. Johnson is going to have a very tough time selling his proposal to the DUP if too many concessions are made to the EU and it in any way jeopardises N.Ireland's constitutional and economic place in the UK.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal
GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes
The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.