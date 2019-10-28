Brexit, FOMC meeting amongst market movers this week – Danske Bank

We have a slow start to a very important week today. Today we get euro area monetary aggregates and loan data and Swedish trade balance is also released. After years of negative prints, the trend is once again positive, surely helped by the weak SEK. Our forecast is for a SEK5bn surplus, but this should not be a market mover. Focus this week will be on the Brexit deadline on Thursday (although we expect another extension) and FOMC meeting on Wednesday (where we expect a cut). We also have Bank of Japan policy meeting where markets price around some 50% probability of a rate cut. On Friday, we expect a weak US job report, with an increase of just 50,000. Preliminary Q3 GDP data for both the euro area and the US are due out.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.