Brexit: EU to extend Brexit deadline without a date - Reuters

Citing a senior European Union (EU) official familiar with the matter, Reuters on Friday reported that the EU was expected to announce a decision, in principle, to extend the Brexit deadline without specifying a date.

The British Pound ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2845, down 0.05% on the day. On the other hand, the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.18% on the day at 0.8655.

The next significant event related to Brexit will be Monday's vote in UK parliament whether to have a snap election on December 12.