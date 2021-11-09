Brexit angst is heating-up: GBP traders be warned

The start of the week came with renewed fears of a Brexit showdown as the Uk threatened to trigger emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16.
Article 16 is a clause in the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, a key part of the Withdrawal Agreement - the deal under which Britain left the European Union. The Article was sought to avoid a hard border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland by introducing some checks on the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain.
The Article is essentially an emergency brake that will give permissions to either the UK or the EU to take action if the Protocol leads to persistent "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties". The UK says this threshold has already been reached as a result of the trade frictions caused by the protocol, which requires all goods travelling from Great Britain into Northern Ireland to conform to EU rules.
''The UK government now says it has caused far greater disruption than anticipated at the time and needs to be fundamentally rewritten,'' the Financial Times recently reported. ''UK ministers also argue that the unionist community has lost confidence in the protocol and its continued application could destabilise the already fragile politics of the region.''
The FT explained that ''Brussels argues that without full legal controls on animal and plant products, Ireland’s place in the EU single market is undermined because its goods can no longer be trusted, so may require checks as they enter the EU. The UK would therefore be threatening Ireland’s economic rights as an EU member. This may be seen as intolerable by the 26 other EU member states. For its part, the UK says this concern is overstated.''
However, any UK decision to unravel the NI protocol would create another ‘no deal’ cliff-edge as the Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney, has warned that the EU could shelve a Brexit trade deal if the UK triggers Article 16. Talks on possible reforms are seemingly deadlocked.
On Tuesday, the latest comments from the Irish Foreign Minister are a stark warning to the UK and should be noted by forex traders seeking investment in currencies vis sterling. He said in recent trade that if the UK sets aside parts of northern Ireland protocol, there will be a 'very robust response' from the EU. He says if the UK continues its current approach to talks, this is a negotiation that is going to run out of road.
GBP/USD daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price has been rejected at a 61.8% ratio already. Should the Brexit angst gain traction, then a break of the recent double bottom lows would be expected to put 1.3380 under pressure ahead of a deeper run towards the weekly 1.3180s (21 Dec lows).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1600 area as dollar struggles to hold its ground
EUR/USD declined to 1.1570 area in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound toward 1.1600. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold looking to extend its rally beyond September high
Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on to modest intraday gains. The American dollar started the day with a tepid tone but recovered its poise as the US session developed.
XRP is breaking out, targets $2.5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple looks primed to resume its uptrend.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.