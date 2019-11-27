The world's largest economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.1% in the third quarter, better than 1.9% originally reported and expected.
Among the components, personal consumption has been upgraded from 2.8% to 2.9%, prices are now 1.8% compared to 1.7%, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure is down to 2.1% after the original report showed 2.2%. Inventories are now a net contributor to the growth and now a detractor.
A closer look shows that the weaker PCE and higher inventories imply that the growth upgrade is somewhat less impressive.
US Durable Goods Orders rose also exceeded early estimates. Orders excluding defense and aircraft – the "core of the core" – have jumped by 1.2%, far better than expected. Headline durables beat with 0.6% against -0.9% projected, while another core measure advanced by 0.6% against 0.1%.
Overall, October's investment figures are upbeat also on the details.
Jobless claims also exceeded expectations with 213K against 221K projected.
Overall, US data has exceeded expectations.
USD/JPY has risen to 109.25, while EUR/USD has dipped below 1.10. The November low of 1.0990 is the next level to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 on upbeat US data
Better-than-anticipated US Durable Goods Orders and an upward revision to Q3 GDP are lifting the greenback just modestly. EUR/USD battling at fresh two-week lows.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.
USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs
The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP
Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones
The crypto market seems determined to be able to offer excellent price levels to buy on Black Friday. At mid-morning of the European session...