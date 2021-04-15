Breaking: PEPSICO Q1 2021 earnings beat, Nasdaq:PEP rises in pre-market

Pepsico reported Q1 2021 results on Thursday. Earnings per share (EPS) was $1.21 ahead of the expectations for $1.12. Revenue was $14.82 billion versus expectations for $14.55 billion.
North America revenue was up 5%. Pepsico also reaffirmed guidance for the full year 2021.
PEP stock price
Pepsi shares (PEP) are trading at $142.50, up from Wednesday's close of $142.11.
PEP stock forecast
