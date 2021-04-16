Update: Morgan Stanley said revenue from institutional securities (i.e. stocks to you and me) was up 66% in Q1 2021, fixed income (bonds) was up 44%, and investment banking revenues were up 128% in Q1 versus Q1 2020. All in all, a stellar performance. But it is not all rosy.

Morgan Stanley also said, "The current quarter includes a loss of $644 million related to a credit event for a single prime brokerage client, and $267 million of subsequent trading losses through the end of the quarter related to the same event." I wonder who that could be?

Morgan Stanley reported Q1 2021 earnings on Friday. Earnings per share came in at $2.22 versus $1.70 forecast. Revenue was $15.7 billion versus $14.09 billion forecast.

Market reaction

Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are trading at $80, down 1%.

