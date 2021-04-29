McDonald's reported better than expected Q1 2021 results on Thursday. Earnings per share (EPS) was $1.92 versus $1.81 expected. Revenue was $5.12 billion versus $5.03 billion expected.
McDonald's (MCD) stock forecast
MCD shares are trading at $235.01 in Thursday's premarket, up 1%.
