Breaking: EUR/USD hits fresh highs as German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 45.2

- German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 45.2 in January vs. 44.5 expected.
- German Services PMI stands at 54.2 in January vs. 52.9 expected.
The German manufacturing sector contraction slowed more than expected in January, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit research showed this Friday.
The German Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) arrived at 45.2 versus 44.5 expected and 43.7 previous, hitting a new eleven-month high.
Meanwhile, Services PMI hit a five-month high level of 54.2 in Jan as against previous months reading of 52.9 and 53.0 anticipated.
The IHS Markit Flash Germany Composite Output Index jumped to a five-month high of 51.1 in January at 49.4 vs. 50.5 expectations.
Key comments from Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:
“A number of positive takeaways from January’s flash PMI survey suggest the storm clouds over the German economy may be starting to clear. The drag from the downturn in manufacturing continues to ease as the sector moves closer to stabilization, while the services economy is back growing at a robust pace.”
“Demand has started to firm up a little both at home and abroad, which is reflected in a first rise in new business for seven months. With confidence starting to return, businesses are reporting clients steadily loosening the purse strings.”
FX Implications:
On the upbeat German PMI numbers, the EUR/USD pair jumped nearly 10-pips and reached fresh daily highs of 1.1061.
EUR/USD Technical levels to watch:
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1056
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.114
|Daily SMA50
|1.1104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1109
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
