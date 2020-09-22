Breaking: BOE’s Bailey: UK economy can be viewed as glass half full or half empty, GBP/USD slumps

“The UK economy can be viewed as a glass half full or half empty,” the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey said while speaking at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
On monetary policy, Bailey said: “We have looked very hard at the scope to cut rates further, including negative interest rates.”
Key quotes (via Reuters)
UK recovery has been quite rapid and quite substantial.
Q3 recovery a little bit ahead of what BOE expected in August.
Below the surface recovery is very uneven.
Labour demand is weak
Unemployment is higher than its reported number.
Housing market is strong, linked to stamp duty cut.
Hard yards are ahead of us.
Sees output down 7-10% compared with before pandemic.
We are seeing a very unfortunate faster return of COVID-19.
Return of COVID-19 reinforces downside risks in BOE forecast.
We will do everything we can to support the UK economy.
We do not intend to take any action to tighten policy until there is very clear evidence of significant progress to achieve 2% inflation target sustainably.
We are going to need a lot of evidence before we start to turn policy around.
About BOE Governor Bailey
Andrew Bailey is the Bank of England's Governor. He took office on March 16th, 2020, at the end of Mark Carney's term. Bailey was serving as the Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority before being designated. This British central banker was also the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England from April 2013 to July 2016 and the Chief Cashier of the Bank of England from January 2004 until April 2011.
Market reaction
GBP/USD extended its sell-off and reached fresh two-month lows at 1.2717 as Governor Bailey leaves doors open for negative interest rates as a policy option.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2800 on BOE's Bailey
GBP/USD trades below 1.2800, reversing a slide to two-month lows of 1.2717. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed expectations of negative interest rates. New coronavirus restrictions keep a check on the pound. UK PM Johnson to unveil the details.
EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro.
XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900
Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day. Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful. 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.
Freefall in DeFi screams bubble busting
The DeFi craze is taking a breather amid massive losses for individual tokens. The total value locked in DeFi plunged from $13.25 billion (September highs) to the prevailing $9.42 billion.
WTI: Extends pullback from 50-day SMA below $40.00
WTI over 1.0% on the failures to stretch bounces off $38.91 beyond $40.05. 100-day SMA n the bears’ radar but bullish MACD can restrict further downside. Friday’s high adds to the upside barrier beyond the 50-day SMA.