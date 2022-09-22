Following its September policy meeting, the Bank of England (BoE) announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.25%. Although this decision came in line with the market expectation, futures markets were pricing in a strong chance of a 75 bps hike.
Follow our live coverage of the BoE policy announcements and the market reaction.
Key takeaways from policy statement
"MPC votes 5-4 to raise bank rate to 2.25%."
"MPC members Haskel, Mann and Ramsden voted to raise rates to 2.5%; MPC's Dhingra voted for 2%."
"MPC voted 9-0 to reduce stock of government bonds by 80 bln stg over next 12 months to 758 bln stg."
"Reduction in gilt holdings is in line with strategy announced in August."
"Inflation to peak at just under 11% in October (Aug forecast: 13.3% in Oct)."
"CPI expected to remain above 10% for a few months after Oct, before falling."
"Q3 GDP seen -0.1% QQ (Aug forecast: +0.4% QQ), second successive quarter of contraction, meets definition of technical recession."
"UK energy price guarantee will significantly limit further inflation rises, support demand relative to aug forecasts."
"MPC will respond forcefully, as necessary, to more persistent inflation pressures."
"Energy price guarantee adds to inflation pressure in medium term."
"Will assess monetary policy implications of government growth plan in nov forecasts."
"Energy price guarantee may reduce risk of persistent domestic price and wage pressures, but risk remains material."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1300 area following BOE's 50 bps hike
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined toward 1.1300 during the European session on Thursday. The Bank of England (BOE) raised its policy rate by 50 bps as expected, disappointing pound bulls who were hoping for a 75 bps hike.
EUR/USD clings to gains, trades below 0.9900
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory despite having retreated from the daily high it touched above 0.9900 earlier in the day. Following the Fed-inspired rally, the greenback stays on the backfoot heading into the American session, helping the pair to cling to its gains.
Gold retreats below $1,670 as US yields edge higher
Gold lost its bullish momentum and dropped below $1,670 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 3.55%, causing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
USD/JPY stays deep in red below 143.00
After having plunged below 141.00 with the initial reaction to Japan's intervention in the FX market, USD/JPY managed to stage a rebound. Nevertheless, the pair continues to trade deep in negative territory below 143.00 as investors await US data.
Mullen Automotive hits another all-time low, reverse split inevitable
MULN fell for the fourth consecutive day and once again hit a new all-time low price as the EV startup keeps trying to find a bottom on its chart. On Wednesday, shares of Mullen dropped by a further 7.28%.