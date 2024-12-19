BoJ's Ueda: Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realised

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at the post-policy meeting press conference on Friday, explaining the reasons behind the decision not to change the interest rate.

Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weak moves are seen.

Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy, prices remain high.

Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets, impact on japan's economy, prices.

FX impact on prices has become larger than in past, as firms are more eager to wage, price hikes.

Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realised.

Need a little bit more info on wage trends.

Need more data on wage outloook.

Uncertainties surround US economic policies remain large.

Will guide policy from standpoint of sustainably, stably achieving price target using results of comprehensive review.

Recent economic indicators show economy moving mostly in line with our forecast.

Trump's fiscal, trade and immigation policies have impact on international financial markets.

At this point little info available on wage trends, decline to comment on outlook.

Don't thinking about ruling out using unconventional monetary policies in the future.

Decision to keep rates was mainly based on assessment of wage trends, uncertainties of overseas economies and next US administration's policies.

Doesn't mean that we need all data to make policy change.

Of course we are always closely paying attention to forex .

Import prices vs year-ago have been stable.

Need to gauge situation for quite a while whether for wages or Trump administration.

We will likely gather some level of information including from branch managers' meeting for next January meeting.

Require considerable time to see full picture of wage hikes, Trump policies.

We of course look at info at January branch managetr meeting.

Jan policy decision will be 'hollistic' with data available at that point.

Trump's tariff policies, retaliatory tariffs will probably have large effect on Japan's economy.

A lot of unknowns about impact of Trump administration such as tariffs and possible retaliatory tariffs.

Pace of rate hikes has been gradual because underlying inflation, inflation expectations have been slow to rise.

Slow underlying inflation, price expectation moves mean we don't raise rates at each meeting.

Need one 'more notch' until deciding additional rate hike.

Wage hike sustainability is included in 'one more notch.'

We are aware that pace of rate hike to reach neutral rate will become quicker if we push back timing of rate hike.

Large picture on wage trends will become clearer in March, April.

We have to combine other data in order to make rate decisions until then.