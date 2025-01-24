BoJ's Ueda: Price trend is rising towards 2% inflation target

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at the post-policy meeting press conference on Friday, explaining the reasons behind the decision to raise the interest rate to 0.50%.

Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weak moves are seen.

Likelihood for realizing outlook is rising.

Global financial, capital markets have been stable on the whole.

Virtuous cycle to strengthen gradually.

Price trend is rising towards 2% inflation target.

Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy, prices remain high.

Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets, impact on Japan's economy, prices.

FX impact on prices has become larger than in past, as firms are more eager to wage, price hikes.

Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realized.

Will guide policy from standpoint of sustainably, stably achieving price target.

Board judged that spring wage talks will result in strong hikes again this year.

Growing number of firms expressed intentions to continue raising wages steadily in this spring's wage talks.

The US economy is in solid shape.

Easy monetary conditions will keep supporting economy as real rates remain significantly negative.

Timing and scope of raising rates further depend on economy, financial and price conditions.

No preset idea in mind on future adjustments.

Not seeing that severe behind the curve situation right now.

At this point US tariff policies are uncertain, cannot comment on impact.

Will provide view once details become clear.

Necessary to raise rates in accordance with economic temperature.

Appropriate response will be to gradually ascertain how underlying inflation rise in the future.

Need to think about impact of rate hike in context of rising inflation, wages.

On CPI 2025 forecast, says upward revision mostly towards middle of calendar year.

After that, we expect CPI rise to settle after mid-2025.

Will carefully monitor impact on markets, economy, policy etc from rate hike.

No new information regarding where neutral interest rates should be.

There are growing number of companies factoring in plans to raise wages in view of medium-term projection.

Still a long way to reaching neutral rates.

No change to our view on neutral rate, which is it has wide range.

We have come closer to neutral rate compared to when policy rate was 0.25%.

Even when policy rate rises to 0.5%, still a long way to neutral rate.

Upward revision to FY2024, 2025 core CPI forecasts mostly due to cost-push factor.

We view economy, prices as being "on track" with our forecasts since higher wages are being reflfected on prices.

Will watch out forTrump's tariffs, their impact on global economy.

Until now, Trump administration's moves are within our expectations, no big market rout seen.

Will carefully analyse situation when specific US policies become known.